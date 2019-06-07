Prince's "Originals" Offers Unreleased Versions Of Classic Hits

Exclusively streaming on TIDAL until June 21, Prince's Originals has been released. The legendary entertainer is hailed as one of the greatest of all time, and now fans can enjoy unreleased Prince tunes. The icon's estate partnered with Troy Carter and Jay Z to curate the album that features songs Prince wrote for others, but on Originals, listeners can hear Prince's versions.

Tracks include the Bangles hit "Manic Monday," Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U," and Sheila E.'s "The Glamorous Life." The album is mostly a collection of songs that were recorded between 1981 to 1985, aside from 1991's Martika hit, "Love… Thy Will Be Done." Diehard fans will be excited to hear the 15 tracks that have long been stashed away at Paisley Park. One can only imagine what other musical goodies are locked away in Prince's vault.

The Originals physical deluxe edition will be released on July 19 on both CD and purple vinyl. Of course.

Tracklist

1. Sex Shooter

2.. Jungle Love

3. Manic Monday

4. Noon Rendevous

5. Make-Up

6. 100 MPH

7. You're My Love

8. Holly Rock

9. Baby, You're A Trip

10. The Glamorous Life

11. Gigolos Get Loney Too

12. Love... Thy Will Be Done

13. Dear Michaelangelo

14. Wouldn't You Love To Love Me?

15. Nothing Compares 2 U