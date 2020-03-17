Even from the heavens above, Prince is still making money moves as his Los Angeles mansion has officially hit the market with an insane asking price of $30 million. The house is appropriately located above Sunset Strip and features a total of 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, and 18,401 square feet of land, according to Homes.com. With a price tag of $30 million, this includes an entirely different residence on the same street as well as two vacant parcels totaling over 2.15 acres in one of the most beautiful climates in the country in southern California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Hollywood Hills compound decked out in cream/beige Mediterranean-style architecture also features a tennis court, wine cellar, ballroom, gym, an indoor sports complex, a ballroom, stunning panoramic city to ocean views, a swimming pool complete with a grotto and swim-up bar, and a four-car garage. The second residence on the plot is 3,300 square feet home complete with three bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, spa, den, billiards room, bar, pool, and a two-car garage.

The $30 million estate was also previously owned by the likes of Elizabeth Taylor, Russ Weiner, and former NBA power forward Carlos Boozer, who came close to suing the Purple One for renovating the property without his knowledge. The 5'3 musical genius allegedly turned a guest room into a hair salon, transformed his weight room into a private club, painted an entire wall purple, and changed the gates logos to the notorious 'Prince' emblem. However, since Boozer didn't want to disrespect the legend, he withdrew from filing legal documents against the "Irresistible B*tch" singer.

With Prince's musical catalog and estate worth an estimated $200 million, his overseers have reissued multiple of his albums on vinyl, allowed some of his personal jewelry collection to be sold publicly, and approved Jay Z and Troy Carter to release a collection of unreleased music of his.

Music and pop culture hasn't been the same since Prince's sunset day on April 21, 2016. The culture's favorite uncle may no longer be with us in the physical realm, but his spirit lives on as one of the greatest musicians of all-time. You can check out Prince's LA bachelor pad, here, as well as an online simulation of his home in the award-winning subscription service he curated back in 2003 in the Instagram post provided below.