A handful of Prince's albums from the early 2000s are being reissued on vinyl for the first time by the late singer's estate, as announced on Thursday.

Patrick Riviere / Getty Images

Spin reports that the four albums set to be rereleased are The Rainbow Children, One Nite Alone… One Nite Alone…Live! and One Nite Alone…The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over!. These are the first albums released under the "Prince" name following his change to the love symbol.

There will also be an Up All Nite with Prince: The One Nite Alone Collection, 4 CD/1 DVD package that includes the live album, the aftershow, and the out-of-print film Prince Live at the Aladdin Las Vegas. The film follows his Dec. 15, 2002 show.

Each of the LPs will be pressed on 150-gram clear or Prine's signature purple vinyl.

All the reissues are scheduled to release on April 17th. You'll be able to purchase them here.

Recent reports from The Blast show that Prince's estate and music catalog are now worth up to $200 Million. The outlet was able to confirm the figure through documents from the legal battle relating to his brother Alfred's portion of the fortune that was left to him after Prince died back on April 21, 2016.