mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Prince's Estate Releases "Sign O' The Times" Super Deluxe

Aron A.
September 27, 2020 11:34
264 Views
50
2
CoverCover

Sign O' The Times (Super Deluxe)
Prince

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
2 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Prince's 1987 "Signs O' The Times" gets a re-issue for the super deluxe edition.


It's been over four years since the untimely passing of Prince but still, there's more to his catalog that's being explored. There's a massive amount of unreleased material that's been sitting in the vault for years. This week, his estate re-issued his 1987 classic, Sign O' The Times for the super deluxe box set. Expanding the project with 63 unreleased songs, the newly released box set provides a glimpse into Prince's creative process between May 1979 and July 1987.

For die-hard fans, the box set is especially special since it includes a DVD with rare live performances. One of which is Prince's NYE benefit concert held at Paisley Park in 1987. There's also full audio of Prince's performance from his "The Sign O' The Times" tour in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Check it out below. 

2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Prince's Estate Releases "Sign O' The Times" Super Deluxe
50
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject