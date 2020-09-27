Prince's Estate Releases "Sign O' The Times" Super Deluxe

It's been over four years since the untimely passing of Prince but still, there's more to his catalog that's being explored. There's a massive amount of unreleased material that's been sitting in the vault for years. This week, his estate re-issued his 1987 classic, Sign O' The Times for the super deluxe box set. Expanding the project with 63 unreleased songs, the newly released box set provides a glimpse into Prince's creative process between May 1979 and July 1987.

For die-hard fans, the box set is especially special since it includes a DVD with rare live performances. One of which is Prince's NYE benefit concert held at Paisley Park in 1987. There's also full audio of Prince's performance from his "The Sign O' The Times" tour in Utrecht, The Netherlands.

Check it out below.