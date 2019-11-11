mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Prince's Estate Releases Official Recording For Rare "Don't Let Him Fool Ya"

Milca P.
November 11, 2019 09:58
Don't Let Him Fool Ya
Prince

"Don't Let Him Fool Ya" gets an official release.


November 29th will mark the reissue of Prince's quintessential 1999 album.

The package will include 23 previously unreleased tracks all recorded between November 1981 and January 1983 in addition to the complete live version, plucked from the original album's tour. Prior to its arrival,  however, Prince's estate has shared his "Don't Let Him Fool Ya" track

On it, the multifaceted artist handles keys, guitar, drums, and bass. To the familiar ear, it's a funk-heavy offering that finds an unquestionable home in the tracks found on 1999.

Looking back at Prince's own words, an attached press release details the late legend's music-making process: "I like to go with my intuition. Something hits me and I need to get the track down before I can move on. It's like there's another person inside me, talking to me."

Quotable Lyrics

Don't let him fool ya
I know he got a big ol' Cadillac, uh-oh
Don't let him fool ya
Pretty soon he'll have 2 take it back, ooh
Don't let him fool ya

