Prince's estate is ready to deliver his next album, confirming the release of Welcome 2 America, a project that was originally recorded in 2010 and vaulted since. Today, Rolling Stone reports that the anticipated project will be arriving on July 30th, released in partnership with Legacy Recordings.

The previously unreleased project has been described as "a powerful creative statement that documents Prince’s concerns, hopes, and visions for a shifting society, presciently foreshadowing an era of political division, disinformation, and a renewed fight for racial justice.”

Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Prince fans are no doubt familiar with the album's reputation. In 2010, he embarked on a two-year Welcome 2 America tour, though never provided any reason behind his decision to shelf the twelve-track project. Rolling Stone confirms that song titles will include "Running Game (Son of a Slave Master),” “Born 2 Die” and “One Day We Will All B Free," names that point to some of the album's dominant themes.

The announcement also includes a quote from Prince, which was offered during the time of the album's creation: "The world is fraught with misin4mation. George Orwell’s vision of the future is here. We need 2 remain steadfast in faith in the trying times ahead.” Those keen on gaining a deeper understanding of what Welcome 2 America is about can check out the lead single and title track, which was released in tandem with the big reveal.

LISTEN: Prince - Welcome 2 America

Pre-orders of the upcoming project can be made right here, and for those seeking further Prince content, the Deluxe Edition also comes equipped with a concert video of Prince's April 28th, 2011 show at The Forum. Welcome 2 America features musical contributions from bassist Tal Wilkenfeld, drummer Chris Coleman, and engineer Jason Agel, as well as co-production from keyboardist Morris Hayes.