The death of Prince left a gaping hole in the music industry. He's one of those generational artists that can never be replaced. Following his death in 2016, notes, photographs, lyrics and letters were found in his home that is now being used for a new memoir. The book provides further insight into his genius as well as his general thoughts about life.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

We all know that Prince didn't adhere to the industry's standard for anything and chose to do things on his own terms. That's probably why he wasn't a fan of a lot of pop artists including Ed Sheeran and Katy Perry who were name-dropped in one of the letters that were unearthed in his home. However, their names weren't necessarily mentioned in a flattering way. "We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it," Prince had written. It was revealed in an excerpt from the new book, The Beautiful Ones which is in collaboration with Dan Piepenbring from Paris Review.

"I've had dreams about Prince, where he's still alive and his death was just a widely misreported thing," Piepenbring said in an article published in The Guardian. "I'm still reluctant to handle those memories. They're almost like something in a vitrine: the more you look, the more you get hot breath and fingerprints on the glass."