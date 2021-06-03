Prince Track "Born 2 Die" Is Just One Of Many From The Purple One's Vault

Ahead of the July 30th release for Prince's first posthumous album, titled Coming 2 America, the Purple One's estate drops a new album cut "Born 2 Die." After the release of the album's title track back in April of this year, the deceased singer's estate has followed up with a new fire, yet groovable cut from his vault of unreleased material. Coming 2 America will be the first full length Prince project to be unveiled since the passing of the "Little Red Corvette" singer back in 2016.

The lyrics of the intro are enough to captivate the listener right away. "Here she comes. She's a bad girl. She gets you high. Born to die, born to die." From the beginning of the song, the lyrics are playful, yet serious. It's a reminder of Prince's cryptic song writing and how his songwriting style garnered him a devoted fan base in the first place.

The production is soulful, rich with catchy harmonies, and dripped in the Minneapolis sound that audiences have come to know Prince for. Throughout the track, the "U Got the Look" singer serves vocals about a mysterious young lady who chooses to remain stuck in her street mentality. "As far as she's concerned, crime does pay. Ask her when she's been from the first day," the Minneapolis artist sings in the second verse.

Prince's unreleased material has been the subject of speculation since his death in April of 2016. Coming 2 America is full of unreleased songs from the artist's mysterious and elusive vault of hidden music. If the rest of the album sounds anything like "Born 2 Die" or the title track, it's sure to remind audiences why the "Raspberry Beret" singer will always be a force to reckon with.

Quotable Lyrics:

Born to die, born to die

If you ain't livin' right, you know you're

Born to die, better watch out

Get ya, get ya, so high, so high