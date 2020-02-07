Prime Boys' Jay Whiss Taps Donnie For "Lay Low" Off Upcoming Solo Album

Toronto's Jay Whiss is not playing with anyone this year. As a member of Prime Boys, he's made major strides with the gang but he's getting ready to drop off his debut solo album through Universal Music Canada. He unveiled his new single, "Lay Low" earlier today. The song features Donnie and includes production from Richie Souf. The song follows the release of last month's "Valet" produced by Murda Beatz and Cubeatz.

"Richie flew in from Atlanta, we were locked in the studio for a few days. This was one of the many songs we did in those few days. Another one of them will also be on my album. Working with him was fun cause he’s just like us so it was super organic. Then Donnie went in and killed his verse. I’m just excited for people to hear it," Whiss said in a statement.

Quotable Lyrics

I can change my ways but the game won't

Balenciaga right across the raincoat

I might need a Cuban for my ankle

I'ma need her hurry up before the bank close