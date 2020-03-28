Primavera Sound Festival is following in the footsteps of, what seems to be, every major event by postponing, due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus. The Festival announced it would now be taking place in August on its website and social media pages.

Xavi Torrent / Getty Images

"There are things that only happen once in a lifetime. The current global COVID-19 health crisis is, unfortunately, one of them," the announcement begins.

“We feel obliged and responsible to contribute insofar as we can to the survival of the live music scene, whose role will be key to the return to normality after this absolutely unprecedented situation. We will make every effort to ensure that this change, imposed as a result of the current global health crisis, affects the festival’s program as little as possible.”

As of Saturday, Primavera's lineup features Tyler, The Creator, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Earl Sweatshirt, Lana Del Rey, Young Thug, Brockhampton, 100 Gecs, and many more.

The Festival was originally scheduled for June 3-7, but will now run from August 26-30. Any original tickets already purchased will be honored in August.

The post concludes, "Our absolute priority has always been to guarantee the safety of our audience, artists and all the people involved in the festival."

