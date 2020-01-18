Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2020 with a huge line-up.

Over 200 artists from 35 different countries will perform at Barcelona’s Parc del Fòrum from June 3rd to June 7th. The schedule includes a plethora of the world's top talent such as Tyler, The Creator, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Earl Sweatshirt, Lana Del Rey, Young Thug, Brockhampton, 100 Gecs, and many more.

The festival is traditionally only three days, but Primavera has added an extra day, on June 7th, to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Primavera will also be expanding this year by adding a Los Angeles festival in September.

“We have been thinking about Los Angeles for many years now, and the celebration of our 20th anniversary felt like the perfect timing for the decision of crossing overseas,” Gabi Ruiz, one of Primavera Sound’s directors, said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “Our goal is to bring the Primavera Sound spirit and vibe to cities with a similar feel: creative, colorful and welcoming. And with this, to give something new to the city, to show a new side and new possibilities to be built and harvested together. So it’s a dream to finally say: yes, it had to be Los Angeles.”

Tickets are on sale now, here.