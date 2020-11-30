Pries Serenades A Lady On New Song "Shoota"

Pries started buzzing out of Denver during the golden mixtape days, collaborating with Kid Ink, Emilio Rojas, and others over the years. He's still around and he's ready to get the hype started again, promising some magic in the next month.

Over the year, Pries has been trickling out new music from his upcoming album Beautifully Depressed, including the brand new single "Shoota".

The new release is available now on all streaming services, as well as the back cover of Pries' new album, which is slated for release in December. "Shoota" is not listed on the album's tracklist, but it is possibly going to be added on.

The track features Pries serenading a lady, asserting himself and saying that he's the best possible romantic suitor for her.

Listen to it below and stay tuned for Beautifully Depressed, which drops in December 2020.

Quotable Lyrics:

Baby you got everything for me

You made really wanna push that thang on me

You made me really wanna shoot that thang on me

You made me really wanna buy some love on me