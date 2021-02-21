Pries Offers Up Celebratory Vibes On New Track "15th Of May"

Coming from Denver, Colorado, Pries has been making a name for himself over the years thanks to his clever storytelling, scintillating production, and knack for writing catchy hooks. At 31 years old, Pries has shown a ton of growth over the years, and today, the artist dropped his latest project called Beautifully Depressed which is a reflection on his come up, his emotions, and everything he has been able to accomplish in such a short amount of time. One of the standouts on the album is a song called "15th Of May," which just so happens to be his birthday.

With this track, Pries raps over trap production with some gorgeous vocal samples in the background. These production elements offer up a unique atmosphere, all while Pries delivers melodic flows. Lyrically, Pries speaks out a relationship in which he is trying to impress the woman he is pursuing. From jewelry to cars to money, Pries is feeling extra confident, and it comes together in a celebratory track that will certainly put a smile on your face.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been bragging and boasting

Grabbing my wrist I've been floating

Y'all gonna know when I'm ballin'

She gonna love when I'm ballin'