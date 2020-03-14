Pries Gets His Feelings Out On "Pay Me No Mind (Fifth of Yak)"

As we still await the release of his hopefully-upcoming album Beautifully Depressed, Pries is making sure to at least keep fans stocked up with new music until it arrives by way of loosies like his latest single "Pay Me No Mind (Fifth of Yak)."

The fast-flowing song touches on a lot of topics that seem to have ben plaguing Pries in recent times, ranging from dealing with the ins and outs of being in a relationship to even being there for family members in their time of dire need while still trying to maintain a music career. Based off his refined lyricism and way with words, we'll go out on a limb and say the good homie is doing a good job so far at balancing it all.

Listen to "Pay Me No Mind (Fifth of Yak)" by Pries below:

Quotable Lyrics:

A drunken mind for a sober heart

Sometimes I'm still missing her

I know I can't pressure her

Sometimes my curve game on my feelings is better than a press & curl

I look good when I'm finished but that wait still f*cking burns