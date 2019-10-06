Pries Drops The First Single From His Upcoming Album, "Young Young"

Pries has been putting out consistently strong music for years and we're excited to see what he has in store for us on his upcoming album, Beautifully Depressed. While Pries has released a slew of mixtapes - including 2018's Mad, Black and Beautiful - when he unveiled his new album cover a few days ago, he tweeted: "I waited my whole life for this... now it’s coming true."

While Pries put out a song titled "Player" in May, "Young Young" serves as the first single off Beautifully Depressed. On "Young Young," the Denver artist shows off his versatility. He spits aggressively in the verses and switches up his voice completely to sing a soothing pre-chorus. The chorus is infectious and can get you bouncing along easily. The song's instrumental is based on a loop of simple guitar plucking, but there are some underlying string noises that add a nice twist. The slight eeriness of the sample also makes it suitable for spooky season that is now upon us.

Quotable Lyrics

Told lil mama hit me once, I gotta go

Cuz I got warrants, you know how that bullshit goes

Where I'm from the killers kill even the hardest ones can squeal

Kept the seal on, I won't spill, and these bitches at my show