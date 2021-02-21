Pries Drops Gems And Bars On New Project "Beautifully Depressed"

Pries has been impressing hip-hop fans for the better part of a decade now, and he is always working on new music that builds upon his craft and previous efforts. After steadily dropping new singles over the past year, Pries has returned with a 20-track album called "Beautifully Depressed," and as fans can expect, the project is filled with content as the rapper delivers lyrics about everything, from his come up to his relationships to even his darkest moments as an artist.

The Denver artist begins the project with one of the more brooding songs here, titled "Fade To Black." This is where Pries goes with some more aggressive flows as he explains what he has been through in life, and how he always persevered. Throughout the tracklist, we also get songs like "Solo" and "15th Of May" which feel like more celebratory efforts.

Overall, there is something for everyone here, and you can check out the project, below.

Tracklist:

1. Fade To Black

2. No Face No Case

3. Solo

4. Pay Me No Mind (Fifth Of Yak)

5. 4442

6. 15th Of May

7. Uber 69 (ft. iWurdplay)

8. Trigger

9. UhHuh (ft. Nay Renee)

10. What It Do

11. Drake's Weekend

12. Big Boy

13. Lil Boosieana

14. Savage

15. Dream Robbin

16. You Ain't Know

17. Wanted

18. Broken

19. Young Young

20. Fireworks On Slauson