mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pries Comes Through With Another New Single "Solo"

Mitch Findlay
April 14, 2020 12:36
169 Views
01
0
2020 Glue Crew2020 Glue Crew
2020 Glue Crew

Solo
Pries

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Pries is back with a melodic new single off his upcoming "Beautifully Depressed" solo album.


Pries Williams is gearing up to release his upcoming solo album Beautifully Depressed, and today the rapper has returned with another peek at what's to be expected when it drops. Enter "Solo," which finds Pries taking to a melodic guitar arpeggio with a laid-back flow. While we've seen a few songs implement guitars of this nature, it's the percussive arrangement that takes this one to the next level, hitting at an instantly infectious rate.

Pries hops on the beat with an autotune-tinged delivery, dexterously weaving from chord to chord. "See the money I'm saving, baby mama she staying," he boasts. "See you n***as switch daily, now that maybe I'm famous." Still, the naysayers haven't stopped him from exploring all avenues, nor have they prevented him from seeking out sexcapades good enough to knock him into a state of slumber. And who's to say he hasn't earned it? Given everything he's experienced on his road to hip-hop glory, much of which is touched on to some degree in "Solo," the song that seems to perfectly encompass the album's oxymoronic title. Look for more from Pries whenever he decides to come though with a release date. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

See the money I'm saving, baby mama she staying
See you n***as switch daily, now that maybe I'm famous

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  169
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Pries Beautifully Depressed
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pries Comes Through With Another New Single "Solo"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject