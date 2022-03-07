Price Tags Elhae For His Latest Single "WITHOUT YOU"

Price has been grinding behind the scenes for years, penning songs for everyone from Brandy to Kanye West over the years but he's also leaving an imprint as a solo artist. The artist has been on a roll over the past few years as a solo artist. He dropped off CLRD in 2020 through his label of the same name, which included appearances from Boi-1da, DJ Camper, Kota The Friend, and more.

The campaign continues for Price after the release of F.O.E.S in 2021. He recently unveiled his new single, "Without You" featuring Elhae, accompanied with a new visual that pays tribute to Poetic Justice. The soulful banger is tied together by Elhae's vocals but Price's presence breathes vibrant energy into the track and turns it into a potential anthem for the months to come.

Check out the latest from Price below.

Quotable Lyrics

Word to 1500, you the one out the two

Post a picture up, talking goals, I'm talking mood

Michigan State, got the grades, went to school

Still hop on my whoopty whoop and you act a fool

