Price Makes A Statement On "Price EP" ft. Wale, Big K.R.I.T & More

Price has bubbled in the underground circuit over the years, collaborating alongside some of the best artists in the world behind the scenes. However, his time to shed light on his own talent and push to the forefront is here. Over the past few weeks, he's unveiled a handful of new singles in anticipation of his next project, and today, he shared The Price EP in its entirety. Laced with 7 songs in total, the brief EP offers a tremendous amount of insight into his sonic direction, especially with collaborations alongside Wale, Wyclef Jean, Elhae, and Big K.R.I.T.

"The inspiration for THE PRICE EP came from my desire to give both loyal and new listeners a musical experience and display of my lyrical ability before the release of my full-length major label album later this year. Even when I tried, I still couldn’t hold back from my listeners which is why I was blessed to have artists like Wale, Krit, Elhae and Wyclef jump on! This is just the warmup," he said of his new project.