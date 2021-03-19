mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Price & Hit-Boy Connect On New Single "Bad Dreams"

Mitch Findlay
March 19, 2021 12:40
163 Views
00
0
2021 CLRD Entertainment2021 CLRD Entertainment
2021 CLRD Entertainment

Bad Dreams
Price Feat. Hit-Boy

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

In the midst of a genuine hot streak, Hit-Boy conjures up some spooky synthesizers on Price's new single "Bad Dreams."


It's no secret that Hit-Boy has been putting in work behind the boards -- case in point, the man recently took home a Grammy award for his work on NasKing's Disease.  Today, Hit connects with Audio Push alumni Price for the release of "Bad Dreams," blessing his frequent collaborator with an up-tempo banger over which the emcee proceeds to put in work. Though Hit-Boy himself is no stranger to spitting bars, Price takes the spotlight on this go-around, dexterously navigating Hit's spooky synthesizers.

"Haters see, when you see Price, I was really thugging when the streetlights came on," he raps. "Four keys, beep-beep, I'm on / pull out the Lil Jonskeet skeet, I'm gone." The flexes continue throughout the track, and while it might have benefitted from an additional verse from Hit-Boy, Price is certainly capable of holding attention in his own right. Check it out for yourself now, and look for more music from the California rapper. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Haters see, when you see Price, I was really thugging when the streetlights came on
Four keys, beep-beep, I'm on 
Pull out the Lil Jon, skeet skeet, I'm gone

Price
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  163
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Price Hit-Boy
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Price & Hit-Boy Connect On New Single "Bad Dreams"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject