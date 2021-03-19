Price & Hit-Boy Connect On New Single "Bad Dreams"

It's no secret that Hit-Boy has been putting in work behind the boards -- case in point, the man recently took home a Grammy award for his work on Nas' King's Disease. Today, Hit connects with Audio Push alumni Price for the release of "Bad Dreams," blessing his frequent collaborator with an up-tempo banger over which the emcee proceeds to put in work. Though Hit-Boy himself is no stranger to spitting bars, Price takes the spotlight on this go-around, dexterously navigating Hit's spooky synthesizers.

"Haters see, when you see Price, I was really thugging when the streetlights came on," he raps. "Four keys, beep-beep, I'm on / pull out the Lil Jon, skeet skeet, I'm gone." The flexes continue throughout the track, and while it might have benefitted from an additional verse from Hit-Boy, Price is certainly capable of holding attention in his own right. Check it out for yourself now, and look for more music from the California rapper.

