It looks like Pop-Tarts is getting a little makeover for the holidays. According to reports, the iconic breakfast snack will be coming up with a new pretzel rendition, made with a pretzel crust and coming in two flavors: Chocolate and Cinnamon Sugar.

“Pop-Tarts is always ingeniously creating new ways to enjoy familiar, loved foods. With the debut of Pop-Tarts Pretzel, we’ve fixed a snacking staple, and added two more delicious options to our line-up of flavors,” said marketing director Joe Beauprez.

According to food blogger @candyhunting, who sampled the snack, the pretzel rendition has “the same texture as normal Pop-Tarts, but have a distinct pretzel flavor and added saltiness.”

Pop-Tarts Pretzel hits shelves nationwide beginning in January 2020 and will retail for $3.50 per box.

Earlier this year, Pop Tarts introduced another new flavor, and a returning favorite, but both resembled the sweeter versions they’ve been known for. Frosted Confetti Cupcake returned after going off shelves in 2017 following requests from fans to bring it back. Pop-Tarts’ Frosted Chocolate Cupcake was their response to chocoholics looking for something a little more decadent.

Check out a pic of the upcoming pretzel makeover and let us know if you’ll be trying them out?