Things got testy at Disney World in Florida, according to a local report. Pretty Ricky singer Spectacular Smith was taken into custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with a Disney employee, or as they call them, cast members. A report made by WESH2 states that the Love & Hip Hop Miami star was involved in an altercation that stemmed from him not wanting to leave the line of an attraction after being asked to do so.

As the story goes, Spectacular was at Disney's Animal Kingdom and as he was walking toward a ride, the singer made a gesture that looked as if he was going to sneeze. He followed up the move by saying "coronavirus," to which a cast member told him that it wasn't funny to do that at the park. Spectacular allegedly disagreed and said, "I thought it was."

The cast member told Spectacular that he needed to remove himself from the line, but the singer reportedly refused to budge. When the cast member stood in Spectacular's way to prevent him from moving forward, the reality star is said to have attacked the Disney employee. The arrest report reportedly states that the cast member was punched twice. As a precautionary measure, the cast member was taken to a local hospital.

Spectacular was later released on bail and reportedly faces a battery charge for the alleged assault.

