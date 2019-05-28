The highly successful Millennium Tour has come to an end. It's been a controversial run, particularly for B2K who had a slew of issues with Raz B. Aside from his antics that included quitting-then-rejoining the tour, the singer was also arrested on charges of domestic violence. Raz was accused of publicly strangling his girlfriend in Minnesota, an incident that caused him to miss a tour date. After some reflection, he decided it would be in his best interest to take a few days off in order to regroup.

Raz finished off the tour with a bang alongside his B2K groupmates, but Pretty Ricky didn't fare so well. Slick Em made it through every show, but unfortunately he was unable to perform in the last. He issued a statement on Instagram by writing, "I am so sorry! Would like to sincerely apologize to all my fans and my brothers for missing out Las Vegas tour date. At the time of the event I was hospitalized. Per doctors order, I was not well enough to perform due to extreme exhaustion. I will remain in the hospital until further notice. Thank you for your understanding and I love you all."

Meanwhile, Slick Em recently made headlines after his little tryst with Celina Powell went public. She shared a video of him laying in bed on her Instagram Story, while he posted an image of her calling her his "wife." He even tweeted, "Even though I’m on bed rest my mind keep thinking bout her."