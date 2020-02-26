Pretty Ricky Return With Their New Single "Body"

The past few years have been sprinkled with doses of early 2000s nostalgia, especially in 2019. For Drake's 32nd birthday in 2018, he threw a early 2000s themed birthday party. Tory Lanez' 2019 album Chixtape 5 paid homage to the early 2000s records that raised and influenced him, and B2K reunited for the Millenium tour along with Mario, Ying Yang Twins, Ginuwine, as well as Pretty Ricky who appear to be keeping the momentum going in 2020.

Pretty Ricky returned with their first single "Body," bringing Baby Blue, Spectacular, Slick 'Em, and Pleasure P back together. They previewed the song yesterday before unleashing it in its entirety today. The single is set to appear on a brand new project which is set to arrive at some point later this year.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby come and take these jeans off

I'm about to apply this pressure

'Bout to give you this business

Right in front of this dresser



