Pressa Thought He Was Dying After Dabbing For The First Time

Pressa speaks on smoking weed for the first time when he was 11, his favorite strains, and more on "How To Roll."

The Press Machine keeps on rolling. For the latest episode of How To Roll, we teamed up with Toronto-born rapper Pressa, who recently moved out to Los Angeles to take over the American music market. Through his relationship with Coi Leray, many hip-hop fans have opened their eyes to his music and as he continues to make a name for himself in the States, the 25-year-old Jane & Finch native is letting us into his cannabis consumption habits, detailing his weed use on the new episode.

Bringing along his friend 12AM for the fun, the two Sony-signed artists joined us for How To Roll, speaking about Pressa's favorite strains, the highest he's ever been, and his own Deadmihana flower.

Starting to smoke regularly after his twelfth birthday, Pressa has been a cannabis connoisseur for the majority of his life. Not a big fan of edibles, Pressa told us about the first time he lit up at age 11, his first experience dabbing, and his wildest smoking experience, sweating buckets in the middle of Canada's cold winter.

Smoking every hour, Pressa takes us through his day-to-day as 12AM mainly listens on and nods his head to the Toronto king's stories.

Check out the new episode of How To Roll above and let us know who needs to be on this show next. Read our recent interview with Pressa here.