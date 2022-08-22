Pressa Taps Into A New Zone On "Blame Me"

Pressa is emerging as the leader of a new generation of artists in Toronto. Though we've witnessed plenty of rappers bubble in America, Pressa's remained a fixture in the clubs as he's been in the blogs. The rapper is fresh off of the release of the deluxe edition of 2020's Gardner Express but it appears that he's keeping the momentum high with even more new music. Just weeks after he teamed up with Eva Shaw and Thouxanbanfauni on "EASTERISLAND, he's come through with his latest solo offering, "Blame Me." On the new single, Pressa expands his sonic palette with softer flows and catchier melodies. Press reflects on his come-up in the game, and the sacrifices he's made to get to where he's at today.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

I paid commissaries, I even paid lawyer fees

I turned around, look up, ain't nobody help me when I was in need

They gave me bail, shoutout to my granny

Now I'm in palm trees in Miami

