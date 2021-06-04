Pressa Releases New Single & Music Video "Second Hand Smoke"

One of the biggest names in his city, Toronto rapper Pressa is really starting to come into his own. After years of developing his signature style, the 25-year-old rapper has started to establish an international following with the release of his critically acclaimed project Gardner Express. The EP includes his hit record "Attachments," which was recently re-released with a verse from the buzzing Coi Leray. With a deluxe edition on the way, Pressa has officially come through with his new single and music video, titled "Second Hand Smoke."

The rapper's infectious flows and his hypnotic delivery are in the spotlight for this new record, which showcases exactly why Pressa is one of the hottest new artists on the scene. He's definitely one to keep your eyes on in the second half of the year.

Listen to "Second Hand Smoke" below and let us know what you think of Pressa's new video.

Quotable Lyrics:

I play my role, but once I rolled the dice I rolled it back

I know what I want, and I don’t want your girl to bitch and nag

Want all the smoke

Only time a n***a deal with second hands, a brick of coke

Will turn a teenage boy into a man, I kid you not

I seen my life evolve around a rock

Fill up my Glock

And I be with the Wassa, 100 shots fuck up the pot

See momma hide the Pyrex from the cops, get out the way

Just like we did that n***a and now he gone