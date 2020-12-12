Pressa Prepares A Takeover On His New Project "Gardner Express"

Toronto has been on the up and up over the past few years with new artists from the city flourishing stateside. Pressa has been the one to look out for over the years following the major co-sign from Drake who brought him on tour in the UK despite the "Head Tap" rapper's pending case which he later beat. Now, he's traveling to sunny California, though he continues to put Toronto on his back.

Hence the title Gardner Express for his latest project. It's a play on his last name and a major highway that stretches across Toronto. The rapper's new project includes 7 new tracks with appearances from Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, D Block Europe, Jackboy, Flipp Dinero, and Taliban Glizzy, showcasing his growth, charisma, and penchant for making bangers.

Peep Pressa's new album below.