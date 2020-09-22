Pressa Flips The Script On The Police On "Harriet"

Pressa has been on an incredible run over the past few months after inking a deal with Sony. Delivering bangers like "Head Tap" ft. Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, as well as "OTM" and plenty of other singles, he's been busy in 2020 and keeping Toronto on his back while he's at it. But his latest single addresses a much more imminent topic -- police brutality. The rapper unleashed the video for his new single, "Harriet" earlier today, divulging on police brutality and systemic oppression, even as he finds success in the world of music. The music video, directed by Michael Vincent, serves as more of a short film that addresses these topics more directly, as he evokes images of the recent protests and police killings throughout.

Check out Pressa's latest offering, "Harriet" below. Keep your eyes peeled for more new music from the Toronto rapper.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as always been like surgery

Send a pussy ass n***a to infirmery

Ha, state of emergency

And they only give a cop a third-degree

And the other, should've got accessory

If you talkin' technically