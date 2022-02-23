mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pressa Flexes Hard On "Hear Me Out"

Aron A.
February 23, 2022 10:15
287 Views
11
2
Via YouTube Via YouTube
Via YouTube

Hear Me Out
Pressa

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pressa comes through with his latest release, "Hear Me Out."


Toronto's Pressa has made a name for himself south of the Canadian border in the past year. His high-profile relationship with Coi Leray, and the success of their collab, "Attachments (Remix)" made him one of the first rappers from Toronto's new generation of stars to finally break into the American market.

Coming off of the release of Gardner Express (Deluxe), the rapper is sliding through with new heat to set the tone for his 2022 run. He dropped off "Hear Me Out" on Monday. Pressa gets in his bag, detailing loyalty and his rising celebrity in the rap game. The song is a bit more grimier than his other recent releases, giving flashbacks of the Toronto's stars come up.

Check out the latest record from Pressa below.

Quotable Lyrics
I ain't no regular n***a
Just me and my Glock and my hittas
I ain't no regular sipper
That 42 fuck up my liver

Pressa
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pressa Flexes Hard On "Hear Me Out"
11
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject