Pressa Flexes Hard On "Hear Me Out"

Toronto's Pressa has made a name for himself south of the Canadian border in the past year. His high-profile relationship with Coi Leray, and the success of their collab, "Attachments (Remix)" made him one of the first rappers from Toronto's new generation of stars to finally break into the American market.

Coming off of the release of Gardner Express (Deluxe), the rapper is sliding through with new heat to set the tone for his 2022 run. He dropped off "Hear Me Out" on Monday. Pressa gets in his bag, detailing loyalty and his rising celebrity in the rap game. The song is a bit more grimier than his other recent releases, giving flashbacks of the Toronto's stars come up.

Check out the latest record from Pressa below.

Quotable Lyrics

I ain't no regular n***a

Just me and my Glock and my hittas

I ain't no regular sipper

That 42 fuck up my liver

