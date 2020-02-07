Pressa Finds Diamonds In The Rough On "OTM"

Pressa's marking a new chapter in his career as we're now in a new year. Legal problems that once loomed over his head are left in the past and he's readying for big things to come. To set off 2020, he comes through with his latest single "OTM," standing for Out The Mud. The rapper's latest single brings out his instantly recognizable high-pitched voice with syrupy melodies detailing the luxurious lifestyle that he lives following a lifetime of trouble.

"I believe I can do anything I put my mind to, so if I have to go get it out the mud just to throw it in your face to show you I can, that’s what I'm going to do,” Pressa said in a statement.

Check the song below and keep your eyes peeled for the visuals.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't let me get it out the mud and throw it in his face

His biggest record ain't even better than my throwaway

I sell a record but really I can sell anything

Car get riddled di di dah, bullets riddling

Bullets riddling, shit's hot ya it's crazy

Bullets riddling, bullets hot ya they blazing

