Pressa Enlists Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow On Boastful Single "Head Tap"

There aren't too many like Pressa out here. The Toronto rapper has been on the rise over the past few years ever since "Novacane" was released. Since then, he's continued to garner massive co-signs and collaborate with the likes of Tory Lanez and Lil Uzi Vert. Today, he unleashed another massive collaboration with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow titled, "Head Tap." It's not exactly what you'd expect from Pressa but with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow on the track, they deliver a massive anthem to rattle the streets. D.A. Doman cooks up a boisterous instrumental for Pressa, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to deliver braggadocious bars.

"Head Tap" follows the release of Pressa's latest tracks "O.T.M" and "96 Freestyle" that he dropped off earlier this year. Perhaps the follow-up to Prestige is coming sooner than we thought.

Quotable Lyrics

I got 'em losin', hoe, fuck is they snoozin' fo'?

In fact, I'll bruise 'em, bro don't shoot 'em

I'm gonna take his soul

I hit that lil' bitty with finesse

No sex, only want the neck

I'm in your city, betta show respect

That's on the gang, n***a, on the set