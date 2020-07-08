mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pressa Enlists Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow On Boastful Single "Head Tap"

Aron A.
July 08, 2020 16:48
297 Views
21
0
Via TIDALVia TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Head Tap
Pressa Feat. Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pressa teams up with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow for an unexpected, and delightful, summer banger.


There aren't too many like Pressa out here. The Toronto rapper has been on the rise over the past few years ever since "Novacane" was released. Since then, he's continued to garner massive co-signs and collaborate with the likes of Tory Lanez and Lil Uzi Vert. Today, he unleashed another massive collaboration with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow titled, "Head Tap." It's not exactly what you'd expect from Pressa but with Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow on the track, they deliver a massive anthem to rattle the streets. D.A. Doman cooks up a boisterous instrumental for Pressa, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow to deliver braggadocious bars.

"Head Tap" follows the release of Pressa's latest tracks "O.T.M" and "96 Freestyle" that he dropped off earlier this year. Perhaps the follow-up to Prestige is coming sooner than we thought.

Quotable Lyrics
I got 'em losin', hoe, fuck is they snoozin' fo'?
In fact, I'll bruise 'em, bro don't shoot 'em
I'm gonna take his soul
I hit that lil' bitty with finesse
No sex, only want the neck
I'm in your city, betta show respect
That's on the gang, n***a, on the set

Pressa
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  1
  0
  297
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Pressa Sheff G Sleepy Hallow
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pressa Enlists Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow On Boastful Single "Head Tap"
21
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject