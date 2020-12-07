Pressa Connects With Jackboy On "Blackberry Zap"

Jackboy's been pretty much everywhere this weekend. He teamed up with Kamaiyah for "Still I Rise" as well as Sada Baby on "Man Down." He also teamed up with rising Toronto rapper Pressa for their new collaboration, "Blackberry Zap." Serving as the fourth single off of Pressa's forthcoming project, Gardner Express, the pair tackle the string-centric production with lavish flexes and the harsh realities they've faced in the streets. "I got Dior all over my collar/ I got bodies all over my chopper," JackBoy raps over Bijan Amir's production.

Pressa's unleashed a few singles off of the project throughout the year such as "OTM," "96 Freestyle," and "Head Tap" ft Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow. Gardner Express drops on December 11th. Check out his new collaboration with JackBoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Playing with gang, we stank ya

Put an opp on the news, make him famous

Fuck the police, can't tame us

Got the bread but it still can’t change us

I pour codeine in my phantom

Blowin on gas no manners

