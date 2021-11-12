Of all the artists to ruffle feathers on social media, Pressa isn't usually one of them. The Canadian rapper has kept a relatively low profile outside of his public relationship with Coi Leray, but either than these two showing off their world for the masses, Pressa isn't a rapper that finds himself entangled with social media drama or backlash. That is until Thursday (November 11).

It is unclear what prompted Pressa to set off a few tweets about Black Americans, but he had a few observations that caused a firestorm online.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

"Americans got no culture their biggest culture is Hip Hop mtfs dont even know what island they from they just BLACK like the color [black square emoji][crying laughing emoji]," he tweeted. "N*ggas be like im BLACK no n*gga u built like a mtf Nigerian [black square emoji][black circle emoji]."

The message may have been brief, but it packed a punch as thousands of retweets and shares on various social media platforms have elicited scathing responses. Some opted to drop history lessons of the diaspora and Slave Trade, while others called the rapper out for being insensitive toward Black Americans who do not know their ancestry and culture prior to the Americas.

Pressa has not responded to the backlash, but you can read through a few reactions below. Also, make sure to check out our interview: Toronto Legend Pressa Is Making A Name For Himself In America.



