Pressa & Murda Beatz Reunite On "Who Did It"

Toronto's Pressa's been on the rise for a minute. Over the past few years, he's become one of the hottest rappers from the 6ix to emerge in recent times. One song in particular that put his name on the map -- and on the radars of Meek Mill and The Weeknd -- was his collaboration with Murda Beatz a few years back titled, "Novacane." They've gone on to collaborate on several occasions since then including on the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted, "420 In London" as well as "Bloody Hands." That being said, the two have a solid track record whenever they work together. Most recently, they connected on "Who Did It." Pressa takes on Murda Beatz' trunk-rattling production as he details his experience in the streets of Toronto and rising from the trap to where he is today.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics

These bitches love a n***a, should've been pimpin', aye

Bro got the blick, start blickin', aye

My index finger always itchin', aye

Call for the pack before it's finished, aye



