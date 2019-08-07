mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Pressa & Murda Beatz Reunite On "Who Did It"

Aron A.
August 07, 2019 19:26
164 Views
11
0
CoverCover

Who Did It
Pressa
Produced by Murda Beatz

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
63% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Pressa & Murda Beatz join forces for their brand new banger.


Toronto's Pressa's been on the rise for a minute. Over the past few years, he's become one of the hottest rappers from the 6ix to emerge in recent times. One song in particular that put his name on the map -- and on the radars of Meek Mill and The Weeknd -- was his collaboration with Murda Beatz a few years back titled, "Novacane." They've gone on to collaborate on several occasions since then including on the Lil Uzi Vert-assisted, "420 In London" as well as "Bloody Hands." That being said, the two have a solid track record whenever they work together. Most recently, they connected on "Who Did It." Pressa takes on Murda Beatz' trunk-rattling production as he details his experience in the streets of Toronto and rising from the trap to where he is today.

Peep the new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
These bitches love a n***a, should've been pimpin', aye
Bro got the blick, start blickin', aye
My index finger always itchin', aye
Call for the pack before it's finished, aye

SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  1
  0
  164
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
050403020100
Pressa Murda Beatz new song new track
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Pressa & Murda Beatz Reunite On "Who Did It"
11
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject