Pressa & DJ Charlie B Floss From Toronto To L.A. On "Glitch"

Toronto's grip on the rap game is evident these days, and Pressa's led the charge. The rapper's had an explosive breakout year, from his high-profile relationship with Coi Leray to the success of his single, "Attachments." However, it was Gardner Express that proved that he has more to offer than a few hits.

The rapper's already kicked off his 2022 run heavily but now, he assists DJ Charlie B for his latest single, "Glitch." The Toronto rapper's syrupy flow glazes over the icy production, reflecting on his come up in the 6ix to traveling across the globe.

DJ Charlie B leveled up on the releases in recent times as he's made a concerted effort to highlight the talent in Toronto. He's teamed up with some of the hottest rappers in the 6ix for some of his latest releases. Last year, he linked up with Northside Benji on "30,000 ft," marking the first release from the Toronto rapper in nearly two years.

Check out "Glitch" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Crodie, he be trappin', he remind me of Money Mitch

My brother bought me Jordans, two Brushes came with the clip

They know I'm major

I made half a million before I went sign a major

N***a been to Paris, but my next stop gon' be Asia

