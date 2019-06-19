Capitol Hill is currently holding the first Congressional hearing on slavery reparations in almost a decade. The crowd is huge and is waiting to see Danny Glover and 2020 presidential candidate Corey Booker who are both scheduled to testify. The populated scene commenced this morning when a large crowd assembled to show support to an issue that has acquired a lot of traction this year. A slew of spectators can be seen packed into a small hallway right outside of the hearing which only demonstrates how monumental the hearing is for millions of Americans. Booker has shown support for the cause as part of his presidential promises and is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties. On the other hand, Danny Glover will be among the other speakers to publicly speak out on the cause.

Moreover, a call for a commission to study and develop some form of reparation proposal for African Americans has been discussed. That along with a formal apology from the U.S. governments for the numerous human rights violations and "crimes against humanity on African slaves and their descendants." Thus far, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has shown support for the reparations while senator Mitch McConnel disagreed.

