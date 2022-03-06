Elon Musk to the rescue! As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to surge on, President Volodymyr Zelensky has been making contact with powerful forces all around the world, seeking aid for his country, which is actively being invaded by soldiers at the command of Vladimir Putin.

Thanks to the digital age of today, we're able to receive minute-by-minute updates of what's happening, and according to Zelensky's Twitter page, he spent part of his weekend speaking with Musk, who showed his support late last month by having his SpaceX company send over Starlink satellites in order to restore internet connections in Ukraine's destroyed cities.

"Talked to @elonmusk," the former comedian and actor wrote on Saturday afternoon. "I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities."

Zelensky went on to show the utmost confidence in his country, ending his tweet with, "Discussed possible space projects, but I'll talk about this after the war."

As TMZ notes, "there's been a massive number of internet outages in Ukraine" that Musk helped combat with his first Starlink delivery, which came following a plea from Ukraine's Minister of Digital Transformation, who tweeted at the Tesla founder last week with a cry for help.

"@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars – Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space – Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people! We ask you to provide Ukraine with Starlink stations and to address sane Russians to stand."

