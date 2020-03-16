On Monday, President Trump gave another update on the Coronavirus crisis from the White House, in which he revealed that we could be dealing with this scare through the Summer. When asked about when he sees the pandemic turning the corner, Trump said that if all goes well, it could last until July or August.

“If we do a really good job, we’ll not only hold the death down to a level that is much lower than the other way, had we not done a good job, but people are talking about July, August, something like that.... Could be longer than that. But I've asked that question many, many times.”

Trump also said that his administration may look at lockdowns for “certain areas” or “hot spots” in the nation. But the president said he wasn’t considering a full national lockdown. “At this moment, no, we’re not,” Trump said when asked about nationwide lockdown.

The president issued new guidelines for how the country can slow the spread of the virus, suggesting bars and restaurants close in states with evidence of community transition and calling on governors to close schools in areas with evidence of its spread.

The guidelines say Americans should "avoid eating or drinking in bars, restaurants, and food courts" and to instead use "drive-thru, pickup or delivery options." The government also says Americans should avoid groups larger than 10 people, and calls on people to work and school children at home whenever possible, and avoid discretionary travel. We’ll continue to keep you posted moving forward.

