Donald Trump’s campaign rallies daily press briefings may no longer be a thing anymore. On Saturday, Trump tweeted that the news conferences were “not worth the time & effort” after his comments about injecting disinfectant brought about a ton of negative criticism this week. Although he would love to keep his “ratings” up & keep doing them, reports say these briefings have been hurting his overall ratings and he’s been told by his administration to stop them, especially after his latest suggestion of injecting UV light and disinfectants.

While Trump wasn’t present at yesterday’s White House COVID-19 briefing, he did take to Twitter to blast the media for asking “hostile questions” at the conferences and spreading “fake news.”

“What is the purpose of having White House News Conferences when the Lamestream Media asks nothing but hostile questions, & then refuses to report the truth or facts accurately,” he wrote. “They get record ratings, & the American people get nothing but Fake News. Not worth the time & effort!”

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Later, Trump slammed the media again: “I never said the pandemic was a Hoax! Who would say such a thing? I said that the Do Nothing Democrats, together with their Mainstream Media partners, are the Hoax. They have been called out & embarrassed on this, even admitting they were wrong, but continue to spread the lie!”

It’s just another classic deny and deflect strategy from Donnie and his White House. Welcome to 2020.