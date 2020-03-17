President Trump decided to call out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Twitter Tuesday morning, after Cuomo called Trump’s response to the coronavirus “inexcusable” during a press conference Monday. Trump, most likely sitting on the toilet, had another series of tweets a little while ago, asking Governor Cuomo to keep politics out of it. During his hypocritical tweet, Trump continued his deflection of his poor handling of the pandemic by referring to the coronavirus as “The Chinese Virus” too, not wanting to take any responsibility for his delayed actions.

At 7:22 this morning, Trump tweeted: “Cuomo wants “all states to be treated the same.” But all states aren’t the same. Some are being hit hard by the Chinese Virus, some are being hit practically not at all. New York is a very big “hotspot”, West Virginia has, thus far, zero cases. Andrew, keep politics out of it.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has singled out Cuomo. Just yesterday, the President said the NY governor has to do more for his state, after Cuomo asked for help from the Fed.

Clearly, Trump is still deflecting and not taking any responsibility for the mishandling of this coronavirus spread, which of course is all a political tactic for him to try and get re-elected in November. Hopefully, everyone can see through his BS during times like this.