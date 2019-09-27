Diddy founded Combs Enterprises, the umbrella company for his many business ventures in 2013. He deemed Dia Simms the company's president after he recruited her as his assistant in 2005 and she quickly proved herself to worthy of a higher position. The two met when Dia was working at a New York radio station and she established a relationship with Bad Boy Records. Evidently, Simms and Combs go way back, but today, she announced that she would be leaving Combs Enterprises.

While no official statement has been made by Simms, it has been reported by Page Six that she will be shifting to the cannabis industry. While Simms was likely receiving a nice paycheck working for Diddy - considering his successful endeavors in the worlds of liquor and media - great financial potential lies in cannabis right now. It's funny that Simms is making this move because back in March, she told Yahoo! Finance that Combs Enterprises was looking to enter the cannabis business. Perhaps Combs wasn't fast enough to hop on this booming industry and Simms decided to seize the opportunity herself.

Simms' bio on Combs Enterprises' website details how instrumental she was to the company, specifically in its spirits department. "Under Dia’s leadership, Combs Wine & Spirits has grown and thrived. Dia was a key player in the acquisition of DeLeón Tequila in 2013 and last fall’s brand relaunch. Since 2007, Cîroc Ultra Premium Vodka has experienced over 1000% growth, going from obscurity to one of the most recognized vodka brands on the globe."

We wish Simms the best of luck on her future pursuits.