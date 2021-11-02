Donald Trump may be banned from most social media platforms, but the former President has still found a way to get his messages out to the public. Over the past few days, President Joe Biden has been in Europe attending COP26 meetings, and a video that appears to show him nodding off while listening to speakers has surfaced, prompting Trump to share some choice words.

“Even Biden couldn't stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the 'No Collusion' finding of the Mueller Report,” the New York native reportedly said in a statement.

As Newsweek reports, a video that’s been flying around Twitter shows Biden closing his eyes for several seconds while seated in the audience. The President briefly opens them, then closes them again for roughly 22 seconds until a staffer steps up to him to say something.

It remains unclear if Biden actually dosed off during the United Nations meeting, but his former opponent certainly wants people to think so. “Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself,” the reality star’s statement continued. “Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!"

When it was his turn to speak at the summit, the 78-year-old threw some shade of his own Trump’s way by apologizing for “the last administration” deciding to back out of the Paris climate accord. Biden promised that, under his leadership, the current administration won’t “condemn future generations to suffering.

Watch President Joe Biden’s address to other world leaders in the video below.

[Via]