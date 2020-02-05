At long last, the impeachment process is over. United States Donald Trump has been officially acquitted of both charges, obstruction of congress and abuse of power. For the former, the vote tallied in at 52 in favor of acquittal and 48 against. For the latter, 53 in favor of acquittal and 48 against. The deviation arose after Mitt Romney went against the Republican Party and voted in favor of conviction.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Likely feeling both emboldened and validated by the (unsurprising) results, President Trump confirmed that he would be addressing the masses tomorrow at noon Eastern time. It's unclear whether there will be any fallout, but it's unlikely the President nor the people will forget how this all played out. Expect the animosity between Republican and Democrat to intensify as the 2020 election approaches.

As the lone Republican to break from his party, Romney's words may very well linger throughout the coming days. "I will tell my children and their children that I did my duty to the best of my ability," he reflected, taking to the podium for a visibly emotional speech. "Believing that my country expected it of me. I will only be one name among many, no more, no less, to future generations who look at the record of this trial. They will note merely that I was among the senators who determined that what President did was wrong. Grievously wrong."

Many have been quick to reflect on the historical context of the Impeachment, openly wondering how future generations will reflect on the process. That remains to be decided, but there's no doubt that the debate will rage on. Where do you stand?