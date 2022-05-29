For the past few weeks, Americans have expressed their utter frustration with the country's economy. From gas prices surging to there being a lack of baby formula, US citizens have been urging those in power to make something change for the better. After not being acknowledged for what felt like forever, many people felt relief after President Joe Biden finally issued a statement on the matters at hand.

The 79-year-old used his POTUS Twitter account to write, "This morning’s decline in inflation is a sign of progress. The report showed annual inflation declining and average monthly core inflation at around 4% at an annual rate, down from around 6%." He added that there is still work to be done, but assured everyone that it is his top priority.

Tackling the topic of the baby formula shortage-- which has caused many infants to become ill-- Biden posted, "I’ve got more good news: 27.5 million bottles of safe infant formula manufactured by Bubs Australia are coming to the United States." Going in further on their efforts, he added, "We’re doing everything in our power to get more formula on shelves as soon as possible."

This all comes after Biden issued a statement in reference to the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas which left 21 innocent people dead. He informed everyone that he and his wife, Jill, will travel to the city to mourn the loss of the victims on today (May 29).

MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Joe then took to Twitter and wrote, "Congress needs to pass universal background checks, ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and confirm Steve Dettelbach as head of the ATF. It’s time to turn this pain into action."