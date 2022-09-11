On September 11, 2000, 19 terrorists from al-Qaeda hijacked four commercial airplanes in the United States. After taking control of the aircraft, they purposely crashed two planes into the upper floor of the Twin Towers, the tallest buildings in New York City, standing at 1,368 and 1,362 feet tall. The attack claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, and America has promised never to forget about the heinous incident.

Today marked the 21st anniversary of the attack, and President Joe Biden commemorated it by holding an event at the Pentagon. There, he delivered a sincere speech that observed the lives of those lost. "21 years, and we still kept our promise-- never forget. We'll keep the memory of all of those precious lives stolen from us," the 79-year-old said.

He then expressed his sorrow for the bereaved families. “I know for all those of you who lost someone, 21 years is both a lifetime and no time at all,” he said. “It’s good to remember. These memories help us heal, but they can also open up the hurt and take us back to that moment when the grief was so raw.”

Honing in on the attack itself, Biden spoke on the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who died this year from a drone strike. He stated that the country "will not rest, we’ll never forget, we will never give up... And now Zawahiri can never again threaten the American people."

Furthermore, according to CNN, Biden claimed that he had created a "plan" to deal with the families of 9/11 victims who wanted justice after the terror attacks.