PRE's Big Moochie Grape Delivers New Album "East Haiti Baby"

Aron A.
June 03, 2022 15:31
Big Moochie Grape is bringing us back to his stomping grounds with the release of his new album, East Haiti Baby. The rapper's latest album serves as his first full-length solo offering since 2020's Eat Or Get Ate. The project boasts 15 songs with a run-time of 40 minutes. The rapper keeps the features within the family with collabs alongside Young Dolph, Key Glock, and Kenny Muney. It's an impressive body of work from one of Memphis's strongest frontrunners. His latest project also includes production from Bandplay, Sosa 808, Ayoza, and more.

Press play and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

  1. East Haiti Baby
  2. Never Had Sh*t
  3. Fun ft. Young Dolph
  4. Rick Flair
  5. Christopher Wallace
  6. Breakdance ft. Key Glock
  7. Money Money Money
  8. Joe Biden
  9. Spin it Again
  10. Right Now ft. Kenny Muney
  11. I’m the One
  12. Cotton Candy
  13. Acting Up
  14. Take Over
  15. Uncut & Raw

 

