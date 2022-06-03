PRE's Big Moochie Grape Delivers New Album "East Haiti Baby"

Big Moochie Grape is bringing us back to his stomping grounds with the release of his new album, East Haiti Baby. The rapper's latest album serves as his first full-length solo offering since 2020's Eat Or Get Ate. The project boasts 15 songs with a run-time of 40 minutes. The rapper keeps the features within the family with collabs alongside Young Dolph, Key Glock, and Kenny Muney. It's an impressive body of work from one of Memphis's strongest frontrunners. His latest project also includes production from Bandplay, Sosa 808, Ayoza, and more.



East Haiti Baby Never Had Sh*t Fun ft. Young Dolph Rick Flair Christopher Wallace Breakdance ft. Key Glock Money Money Money Joe Biden Spin it Again Right Now ft. Kenny Muney I’m the One Cotton Candy Acting Up Take Over Uncut & Raw