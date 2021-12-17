Preme Leans On PARTYNEXTDOOR For New Single "Make A Mall"

Multi-platinum artist and producer, Preme delivered his latest single "Make A Mall" featuring fellow Canadian artist PARTYNEXTDOOR. The track is the second in a series of singles Preme is set to drop between the end of 2021 and throughout 2022.

A follow-up to his single "Hopscotch" featuring Swae Lee that dropped last Friday, "Make A Mall" is a boastful cut delivered over mellow production. A slowed-down delivery compared to the high-energy "Hopscotch", Preme and PARTYNEXTDOOR coast over the smooth track. The two have had a history of collaborating together and their new song showcases their musical compatibility. Produced by Atlanta-native OG Parker, the easy-going single enlists PARTYNEXTDOOR for the chorus, while Preme drops lyrics filled with luxury. "Every time you call, I make a ball of it/I'm tryna change your closet, make a mall of it", PND floats over the trap-style snares. Focused only on balling out for the ladies, the single doesn't offer a lyrical complexity, but Preme gives just enough to put this in heavy rotation.



Zachary Mazur/Getty Images

Preme has become a jack of all trades. Serving as a rapper, producer, executive, A&R, and founder of Reps Up Records, his vision extends beyond the borders of just making music. In addition to his series of singles, he recently announced a joint venture with EMPIRE, Sony/ATV, and Columbia. He is expected to join forces with Columbia's Ron Perry to scout new artists to sign. He will also be working alongside Jon Platt (Big Jon) to sign songwriters and producers for Sony/ATV Music Publishing.

Let us know what you think of his new single in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics:

A-List bitch, in my G-Wag', baby

She extra safe in my bulletproof 'Cedes

I hop out and the hoes go crazy

Rose gold like the skin tone on my lady

Christmas tree 'round my neck, two-fifty

They ask why I bought this shit, 'cause I'm litty

Drop a hunnid bands on my thugs, no kizzy

I ain't never ran, but I run my city