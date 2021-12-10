mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Preme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"

Taylor McCloud
December 10, 2021 14:47
1.6K Views
103
2
Reps Up Entertainment / EMPIREReps Up Entertainment / EMPIRE
Reps Up Entertainment / EMPIRE

Hopscotch
Preme Feat. Swae Lee

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
58% (10)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
4 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Start your weekend right with Preme & Swae Lee.


Last year, Toronto rapper Preme sat down with HNHH to discuss his project Link Up, his relationship with Drake and the establishment of his own record label, Reps Up Entertainment. 

During our conversation, Preme said he was focused on growing the label, and was searching for artist to join his collaborative effort with Columbia Records. What Preme left out, however, was that he was still going to be dropping bangers himself. 


More than a year after we spoke with the "DNF" rapper, Preme teamed up with Swae Lee for the perfect winter banger, titled "Hopscotch." 

Rapping over bouncy reminiscent of Travis Scott's Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, Preme and Swae Lee wind smooth verses around the former's catchy hook, and turn "Hopscotch" into a song you can play on the way to the club, or on the way back with someone special riding shotgun. 

Quotable Lyrics 
Baby girl a fiend for that guap (Yeah)
You can't even rÐµach money tall (Reach)
New TÐµsla with the software installed (Installed)
I still got the drink, praise God

Preme
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  10  3
  2
  1.6K
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Preme Swae Lee new music new single new track new song
2 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Preme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"
103
2
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject