Preme Enlists Swae Lee For New Banger "Hopscotch"

Last year, Toronto rapper Preme sat down with HNHH to discuss his project Link Up, his relationship with Drake and the establishment of his own record label, Reps Up Entertainment.

During our conversation, Preme said he was focused on growing the label, and was searching for artist to join his collaborative effort with Columbia Records. What Preme left out, however, was that he was still going to be dropping bangers himself.

More than a year after we spoke with the "DNF" rapper, Preme teamed up with Swae Lee for the perfect winter banger, titled "Hopscotch."

Rapping over bouncy reminiscent of Travis Scott's Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, Preme and Swae Lee wind smooth verses around the former's catchy hook, and turn "Hopscotch" into a song you can play on the way to the club, or on the way back with someone special riding shotgun.

Quotable Lyrics

Baby girl a fiend for that guap (Yeah)

You can't even rÐµach money tall (Reach)

New TÐµsla with the software installed (Installed)

I still got the drink, praise God