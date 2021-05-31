Preme Drops Off New Single "Lost Hope"

Canada's own Preme has come through with his new single "Lost Hope," which arrives complete with some powerful visuals highlighting the message. Tackling the topic of police brutality, Preme showcases his melodic prowess as he reflects over atmospheric production. "All I see is homicide, feel it when my momma cry," he laments. "You know what the mission is, don't know how I feel inside / We was always down to ride, if I slide my ni*gas slide."

His observations continue into the second verse. "They hate to see a ni*ga on his feet," he raps. "Probably why a Karen goin' viral every week / That's why the cops starin' like food stuck in my teeth." Despite the serious subject matter at hand, Preme keeps it moving with a subtle approach, highlighting the disturbing reality that systemic racism isn't exclusively reserved to the United States of America. Check out "Lost Hope" now, and show some love to Preme in the comments below.

